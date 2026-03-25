The government of the United States is facing growing scrutiny over allegations that it collected more than $1 billion in immigration-related fees for services that were never delivered. The claim was raised during a Senate hearing by policy analyst David J. Bier, who argued that current immigration policies have effectively…...

The government of the United States is facing growing scrutiny over allegations that it collected more than $1 billion in immigration-related fees for services that were never delivered.

The claim was raised during a Senate hearing by policy analyst David J. Bier, who argued that current immigration policies have effectively halted application processing while authorities continue to accept payments from applicants.

Bier described the situation as potentially one of the largest failures in the history of the US immigration system, alleging that fees were collected without corresponding services being rendered.

The controversy has been linked to policies introduced under former President Donald Trump and implemented by immigration agencies, which reportedly restrict entry and limit visa approvals for citizens of about 40 countries, including Nigeria, Iran and Haiti.

Reports indicate that many applicants are not informed of their ineligibility before attending visa interviews, leading them to pay non-refundable fees despite having little chance of approval.

Another policy is said to affect immigrants already residing in the US by freezing applications for benefits such as work permits and permanent residency, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

In addition, the US State Department has reportedly suspended immigrant visa processing for nationals from 75 countries over concerns that some applicants may rely on public welfare, a move critics argue contradicts existing laws requiring individual assessments.

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The diversity visa lottery programme has also been affected, with applicants still able to submit entries and attend interviews, but visas currently not being issued.

Altogether, these measures are said to impact nationals from about 92 countries, representing a significant portion of legal immigration to the United States.

Estimates suggest that nearly two million applications have been stalled, affecting more than 320,000 applicants abroad and over 500,000 individuals already within the US.

Among US lawmakers, concern is mounting. Senator John Kennedy said he was “shocked” by the reports, while Bier has urged Congress to intervene by restoring application processing and ensuring fair treatment for applicants regardless of nationality.