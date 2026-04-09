The US Department of State has directed non-emergency US government employees and their family members to vacate its Abuja Embassy, citing what it describes as a “deteriorating security situation across Nigeria.” In an updated travel advisory issued on Wednesday, the department noted that, starting April 8, 2026, Americans are advised…...

The US Department of State has directed non-emergency US government employees and their family members to vacate its Abuja Embassy, citing what it describes as a “deteriorating security situation across Nigeria.”

In an updated travel advisory issued on Wednesday, the department noted that, starting April 8, 2026, Americans are advised to reconsider travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

The advisory classified the overall travel advisory for Nigeria as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” while some states are at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

The department also highlighted the inconsistent availability of health care services, noting Nigerian medical facilities are generally not equipped to U.S. or European standards.

According to the advisory, the department added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states, bringing the list to a total of 23 states.

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The statement reads, “On April 8, 2026, the Department of State authorised non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave U.S. Embassy Abuja due to the deteriorating security situation.

“There were no changes to the Travel Advisory Level or risk indicators. Advisory summary was updated to reflect changes to U.S. embassy operations. Do not travel to Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services. Some areas have an increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.”

The department warned that the mode of operation of the criminals includes Kidnappings for ransom, targeting dual-national citizens visiting Nigeria, and stopping drivers on interstate roads to rob and kidnap victims, noting that Americans are perceived as wealthy.

In Northern Nigeria, Level 4 states that U.S. citizens should avoid Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa states due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.

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The advisory also listed Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states, citing unrest, crime, and kidnapping.

The advisory stated, “The security situation in these states is unstable and uncertain due to civil unrest. Widespread violence between communities and armed crime, including kidnapping and roadside banditry.

“Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning.”

In Southern and Southeastern Nigeria, the department urged citizens to avoid Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states, excluding Port Harcourt, due to crime, kidnapping, and unrest.

“Crime is widespread in Southern Nigeria. There is a high risk of kidnapping, violent protests, and armed gangs,” the advisory added.

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The advisory further warned that terrorists collaborate with local gangs to expand their reach, stressing that operations often target markets, shopping centres, hotels, places of worship, and public gatherings.

The State Department, however, urged U.S. citizens considering travel to Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program for important updates, exercise caution while travelling, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and establish personal safety and “proof of life” protocols.