The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the immediate disengagement of Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the operator of Nigeria’s Visa Application and Submission Centres in the United States, from the collection and submission of visa applications on behalf of the Nigerian Mission. The announcement was contained in a public…...

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the immediate disengagement of Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the operator of Nigeria’s Visa Application and Submission Centres in the United States, from the collection and submission of visa applications on behalf of the Nigerian Mission.

The announcement was contained in a public notice signed by the Service Public Relations Officer of the NIS, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby informs the general public, particularly prospective travelers and Nigerians residing in the United States of America who may require a visa to enter Nigeria, that Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the operator of Nigeria’s Visa Application and Submission Centres in the United States, has officially been disengaged from the collection and submission of visa applications on behalf of the Nigerian Mission, effective immediately.”

Following the development, the Service directed all visa applicants in the United States to submit their applications directly to Nigeria’s diplomatic missions.

“Accordingly, all applicants seeking Nigerian visas are required to submit their applications directly at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C., or at the Consulates of Nigeria in New York and Atlanta until further notice,” the statement added.

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The NIS assured applicants that adequate arrangements have been put in place to prevent disruptions in visa processing.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service assures the public that the Embassy and the Consulates have put adequate measures in place to ensure seamless submission, processing, and issuance of visas,” it stated.

The Service also advised applicants to monitor its official communication channels, as well as those of the Nigerian Mission in the United States, for further updates on visa application procedures.

It reaffirmed its commitment to efficient service delivery, stating that it “appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all applicants and remains committed to providing efficient Service Delivery.”