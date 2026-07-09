The death toll from the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 600, according to updated figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to a report by AFP, the latest data published by the UN health agency on Thursday showed that 1,759…...

The death toll from the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 600, according to updated figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a report by AFP, the latest data published by the UN health agency on Thursday showed that 1,759 confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in the DRC since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, with 600 confirmed deaths.

The figures were released just three days after the death toll surpassed 500, highlighting the rapid spread of the disease.

In neighbouring Uganda, two people have died from the outbreak, while 17 of the 20 confirmed cases have recovered.

“The outbreak continues to expand, and its true scale has not yet been fully established,” Anne Ancia, the WHO’s representative in the DRC, said Tuesday.

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The WHO said the DRC outbreak currently has a case fatality rate of 34 per cent, based on data provided by the country’s health authorities.

It added that 285 patients have recovered, while 304 suspected cases of the viral haemorrhagic fever remain under investigation.

The outbreak, which is centred in Ituri province, has spread across four provinces in northeastern DRC.

Health authorities said the outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments.

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However, the trial of two potential treatments for the Bundibugyo species began in the DRC on July 2.