The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the rescue and safe return of students and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying they have now spent 55 days in captivity....

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the rescue and safe return of students and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying they have now spent 55 days in captivity.

The student body said the continued detention of the victims remained traumatic and unacceptable, urging authorities to act swiftly to bring them home.

In a statement by its President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, on Thursday, July 9, NANS said it could not remain silent while students and teachers continued to endure hardship and uncertainty in the hands of their abductors.

“At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, we cannot go about our daily lives as though all is well while our students and teachers continue to be held captive, away from home, and subjected to untold hardship, trauma, and inhumane treatment,” the statement read.

The association said it had consistently advocated for the immediate rescue of the victims since the abduction, describing them as young Nigerians with promising futures, while acknowledging the important role of teachers in shaping the country’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NANS, the prolonged captivity of the victims is both tragic and distressing, insisting that those responsible for the abduction must not be allowed to prevail.

“This heinous act by monsters, who are enemies of the state, must not be allowed to linger. As a matter of urgency, the government must intensify efforts to secure their immediate rescue and safe return. These abductors are not bigger than the country and do not possess the capacity to prevail over our collective resolve,” it said.

The association commended the Federal Government and security agencies for efforts made so far but urged them to do more to secure the release of the victims.

It added that it had engaged with the Oyo State Government, visited the scene of the incident, commiserated with affected families and communities, and explored local security measures to complement ongoing rescue efforts.

Despite these interventions, NANS lamented that the abducted students and teachers remain in captivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite our continued appeals and calls for the rescue and safe return of the abducted students and teachers, they remain in captivity. This is both pathetic and traumatic, and we cannot remain silent while millions of dreams are left to perish in the bush,” the statement added.

The student body urged the government, security agencies and other relevant authorities to treat the matter as one of national importance by intensifying efforts to rescue not only the victims in Oyo State but others still being held across the country.

“The security of lives and property is a fundamental and sacred responsibility of every responsible government and must, at all costs, be protected,” NANS stated.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the welfare and security of Nigerian students while continuing to press for the safe return of those still in captivity.