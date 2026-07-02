The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has begun discussions with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to strengthen access to justice, bail support and rehabilitation opportunities for students held in correctional centres across the country....

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has begun discussions with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to strengthen access to justice, bail support and rehabilitation opportunities for students held in correctional centres across the country.

The association said the engagement is part of efforts to protect the rights and welfare of students facing legal challenges while ensuring they are not unnecessarily denied opportunities to continue their education.

In a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Obidah David, dated June 30, NANS said the initiative underscores its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and future of students involved in the justice system.

According to the association, access to justice and due legal process remain essential in protecting students whose academic pursuits may be disrupted by prolonged detention.

NANS noted that timely access to bail for eligible students would enable them to remain connected to their education, families and society while their cases are determined by the courts.

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During the meeting, officials of NANS and the Nigerian Correctional Service explored areas of collaboration, including support for eligible student bail applications and the provision of legal guidance.

The association described the Nigerian Correctional Service as a key partner in promoting justice, rehabilitation and human development, adding that it would continue working with relevant institutions to ensure students are not deprived of opportunities for personal growth and learning.

Speaking on the initiative, NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, said student welfare extends beyond the classroom.

“Student welfare goes beyond the classroom. Every student deserves fair treatment, access to justice, and support systems that protect their future.”

He added that education should remain a priority even when students encounter legal challenges.

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“Education remains a foundation for national development. Where students encounter legal challenges, every lawful opportunity that protects their rights, dignity, and ability to continue their educational journey must be encouraged.”

NANS also commended the leadership of the Nigerian Correctional Service for its willingness to collaborate and its commitment to humane and reform-focused correctional administration.