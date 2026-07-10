Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected foreign drug courier and seized a large consignment of illicit drugs, alcohol and other prohibited substances allegedly being transported to terrorist groups operating in the Lake Chad Islands....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected foreign drug courier and seized a large consignment of illicit drugs, alcohol and other prohibited substances allegedly being transported to terrorist groups operating in the Lake Chad Islands.

The arrest was made on Thursday during an intelligence-led operation along the Maiduguri–Monguno road in Borno State.

Soldiers of Sector 3 intercepted a suspicious vehicle heading towards Kwatan Doron Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Rachael Samuel, a Chadian national from Kelo in Chad’s Chari-Baguirmi Province, was taken into custody after troops discovered the prohibited items in the vehicle.

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Military authorities said the haul included seven compressed bundles of suspected cannabis weighing about 30 kilogrammes, two 10-litre containers of hydromercuric chloride, commonly known as “Suck and Die”, a carton containing 48 bottles of dry gin and 61 bottles of herbal alcoholic beverages.

Troops also recovered a mobile phone, two ATM cards, cash and other personal effects.

The suspect remains in military custody, while the recovered items are to be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agency for further investigation and prosecution.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2075449146782208482

Operation HADIN KAI said intelligence indicated the consignment was intended for terrorist elements in the Lake Chad Islands, where insurgents continue to maintain pockets of activity.

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The military noted that terrorist groups frequently rely on illicit drugs and intoxicants to enhance combat readiness and suppress fear among fighters.

The Theatre Command described the interception as another blow to terrorist logistics, saying it reflects ongoing efforts to cut off supplies that sustain insurgent operations.

It also urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies as operations to restore peace across the North East continue.