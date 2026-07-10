Israel has shared intelligence with the United States about an alleged new Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, amid heightened tensions following the recent conflict between the two countries....

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States about an alleged new Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, amid heightened tensions following the recent conflict between the two countries.

The report, published on Thursday, said Israeli intelligence alerted Washington earlier this week to the alleged threat.

CNN reported that US officials had not previously been tracking the specific intelligence and were still assessing its credibility.

The White House declined to comment directly on the report, referring instead to remarks Trump made during the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

“They want to take out the US leader — me,” Trump said, claiming he remained on Iran’s list of targets. “So far, I guess I’ve been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn’t last very long.”

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Trump also described Iran’s leaders as “evil, sick people” and said they posed a continuing threat.

According to the report, security concerns prompted Trump to return from Turkey on a different Air Force One aircraft than the one he used for the outbound journey.

The White House described the switch as a precautionary measure designed to enhance the president’s security.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also reportedly cancelled a planned visit to Israel, although it remains unclear whether the alleged threat extended beyond the president.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the 2020 US drone strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

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US authorities have previously disclosed and disrupted alleged Iranian plots targeting former American officials linked to the operation.

The latest report comes as relations between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have faced strains despite their close alliance.

However, Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders have spoken several times in recent weeks and agreed to meet again in the near future.

Neither Israeli nor US officials have publicly released evidence supporting the alleged assassination plot, and the intelligence remains under review.

Iran has previously denied involvement in assassination plots against US officials.