The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a fake press release circulating on social media announcing a medical screening exercise for Nigeria Police Force recruitment, warning applicants to ignore the fraudulent publication.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission said the fake notice falsely claimed that medical screening would take place from 16 to 22 July 2026 and that candidates could begin printing medical slips from 14 July through a recruitment portal.
The PSC also dismissed references in the fake document to a purported State Police Act 2026 and claims that successful applicants would be posted to their states of origin, describing the publication as the handiwork of fraudsters.
The Commission disclosed that it held a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday with representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission and the Ministry of Police Affairs to review the ongoing recruitment exercise.
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It said an official statement outlining the outcome of the meeting and the next phase of the recruitment process would be issued in due course, urging candidates and the public to await only authorised communication.
The PSC reiterated that all genuine information on the recruitment exercise would be released exclusively through its official website, recruitment portal and verified communication channels.
It also stressed that police recruitment is free of charge and warned applicants against paying money to anyone or relying on unverified information.
The Commission further cautioned that individuals found circulating fake recruitment notices or engaging in fraudulent activities would face legal action.
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