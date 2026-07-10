The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a fake press release circulating on social media announcing a medical screening exercise for Nigeria Police Force recruitment, warning applicants to ignore the fraudulent publication.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission said the fake notice falsely claimed that medical screening would take place from 16 to 22 July 2026 and that candidates could begin printing medical slips from 14 July through a recruitment portal.

The PSC also dismissed references in the fake document to a purported State Police Act 2026 and claims that successful applicants would be posted to their states of origin, describing the publication as the handiwork of fraudsters.