A statewide restriction of movement has been placed across Edo State by the State Police Command as part of security measures for the conduct of the local government elections. The local elections will be held in over 4000 polling units across 192 wards. The movement restriction is expected to begin…...

A statewide restriction of movement has been placed across Edo State by the State Police Command as part of security measures for the conduct of the local government elections.

The local elections will be held in over 4000 polling units across 192 wards.

The movement restriction is expected to begin from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Eno Ikoedem, on Thursday, July 9, all vehicular and human movement would be prohibited during the period”.

The command further stated that the restriction is aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly, and secure electoral process across the state and will be enforced in collaboration with other security agencies.

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The police command further disclosed that security personnel have been strategically deployed across the 18 local government areas of the state to enforce the restriction, protect voters, electoral officials, and sensitive materials, and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The police however, warned that anyone found going against the movement restriction or engaging in acts capable of disrupting the electoral process would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Monday Agbonika, further assured residents that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to safeguard the election.

He also warned voters to conduct themselves peacefully while exercising their franchise in line with the guidelines issued by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission.