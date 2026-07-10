The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has launched the second phase of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) State Expansion Programme, aimed at strengthening intelligence-led collaboration to combat kidnapping and organised crime across Nigeria....

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has launched the second phase of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) State Expansion Programme, aimed at strengthening intelligence-led collaboration to combat kidnapping and organised crime across Nigeria.

The programme, supported by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (UK-NCA), brings together security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies, relevant ministries and international partners in Abuja to enhance operational coordination, intelligence-sharing and Nigeria’s overall response to kidnapping.

Speaking on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, described kidnapping as one of Nigeria’s most serious security challenges, warning that criminal groups are increasingly using sophisticated tactics, technology and cross-border networks.

Represented by the Director of Intelligence, Brigadier General Peter Gbor, Laka said the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell has significantly improved intelligence integration, geospatial analysis and inter-agency coordination, contributing to the disruption of kidnapping syndicates, successful rescue operations and stronger investigations.

He urged participants to use the meeting to address operational gaps, improve investigation and prosecution processes, harmonise procedures and develop practical strategies to strengthen the country’s anti-kidnapping efforts.

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The UK National Crime Agency’s International Liaison Officer, Matt Mountain, reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in tackling serious and organised crime through professional cooperation, intelligence-sharing and capacity building.

Mountain said effective responses to kidnapping begin at the state level, stressing that stronger links between state security commands and the Fusion Cell would enable faster intelligence exchange, better support for victims’ families and improved rescue operations.

Earlier, Brigadier General Gbor said kidnapping had become a major source of funding for terrorist and organised criminal groups, underscoring the importance of the Fusion Cell, which was established in December 2024 to coordinate intelligence and support security agencies with advanced technical capabilities.

He added that participants in the latest expansion programme would receive specialised kidnap management training based on the United Nations Kidnap Manual and review the Fusion Cell’s Standard Operating Procedures to improve operational effectiveness nationwide.