The Senate has confirmed Muttaqha Rabe Darma as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following his screening by lawmakers. The confirmation came after a question-and-answer session during plenary, where Darma was assessed by senators as part of the constitutional process. TVC News had earlier reported that President Bola…...

The Senate has confirmed Muttaqha Rabe Darma as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following his screening by lawmakers.

The confirmation came after a question-and-answer session during plenary, where Darma was assessed by senators as part of the constitutional process.

TVC News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had earlier, on Wednesday, written to the upper chamber, seeking the screening and confirmation of Darma for ministerial appointment.

The President’s request was read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who subsequently referred it to the Committee of the Whole for consideration, directing the panel to report back “as soon as practicable.”

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Lawmakers later adopted the committee’s recommendation, paving the way for Darma’s confirmation.

Darma was a former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF.