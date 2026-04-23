Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of involvement in the bugging of the telephone line of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. He was brought before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on Thursday morning on a five-count amended charge marked…...

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of involvement in the bugging of the telephone line of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He was brought before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on Thursday morning on a five-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/99/2026.

At the start of proceedings, the prosecution informed the court of the amendment, prompting the presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, to strike out the earlier three-count charges and proceed with the new filing.

When the charges were read, El-Rufai pleaded not guilty to all counts.

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Counsel to the DSS then applied for three consecutive trial dates, but the defence objected, citing the need to confer with their client who has been in the custody of multiple security agencies.

The defence also moved to argue a pending bail application filed on February 17, alongside a further affidavit. Initially, Justice Abdulmalik declined to admit the additional affidavit, noting it was not in the court’s records and cautioning against what she described as “Nollywood theatrics” over the presence of cameramen in court.

Following a brief stand down, proceedings resumed with the further affidavit located, while the DSS informed the court it was not opposing the bail application.Attention then shifted to a fresh application by the prosecution seeking an order to conceal the identities of two witnesses expected to testify.

The DSS urged the court to bar the names of the witnesses from public records and allow the use of pseudonyms during trial, arguing their families could be vulnerable to attacks from individuals sympathetic to the defendant.

However, the defence opposed the request through a counter-application, written address, and further affidavit, insisting it is the constitutional right of an accused person to know his accusers.

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The defence also argued there was no evidence suggesting the defendant posed any threat or had a following capable of endangering witnesses, warning that granting such anonymity could prejudice the case against him.

The defence further applied for an order compelling the prosecution to provide proof of evidence to enable adequate preparation for trial, a move the prosecution opposed, maintaining that the requested documents were outside the scope of materials already filed before the court.

In addition, the defence informed the court of a separate application seeking to quash the charges, a move challenged by the prosecution on the grounds that such an application cannot be entertained after a plea has been taken.

The prosecution urged the court to dismiss the application as lacking merit, while the defence responded on points of law.

The matter continues as the court considers the various applications before it.

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The charges stem from allegations that El-Rufai accessed or benefited from intercepted communications involving Ribadu, a claim the former governor had publicly referenced months earlier.

TVC News had earlier reported that during a February interview on Arise Television, El-Rufai claimed: “He made the call because we listened to their calls. The government thinks they are the only ones that listen to calls but we also have our ways. He made the call and gave the order.

“Someone tapped his phone. The government listens to our calls all the time without a court order. Someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order.”

The case has been adjourned to allow the defence regularise its filings before the court proceeds with the bail hearing.