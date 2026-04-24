Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the successful completion of targeted treatment for an early-stage malignant tumour discovered in his prostate. Read Also Blessing CEO Used My Medical Report Without Consent – Cancer SurvivorNNPC/Renaissance JV Donates $300,000 to Support Cancer Treatment at National HospitalGlobal health leaders unveil 10-year plan…...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the successful completion of targeted treatment for an early-stage malignant tumour discovered in his prostate.

In a personal statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Netanyahu declared, “Thank God, I am healthy” and emphasised that he remains in “excellent physical condition.”

The Prime Minister explained that the release of his medical report was intentionally postponed to avoid exploitation by adversaries during the ongoing conflict.

He said, “I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel.”

The Israeli PM said that the medical issue was identified during routine monitoring following a surgery 1.5 years ago for a benign enlargement. Netanyahu revealed that in the last monitoring, “a tiny spot of less than a centimetre was discovered in the prostate. Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumour, with no spread or metastases whatsoever.

“The doctors told me that this is very common among men my age, and that there are two options: It doesn’t have to be treated; it is possible to remain under monitoring alone. You can live with it, and many do so, undergo treatment and remove the problem. You already know me. When I’m given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level.”

He underwent a series of targeted procedures at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, during which he was able to “read a book and continue working”.

Following the treatments, Netanyahu confirmed that the medical intervention was a total success; “The spot disappeared completely. Thank God, I overcame this too”. He concluded his announcement with a plea to the Israeli public to prioritise their own medical screenings. “Take care of your health,” he urged citizens. “Get checked, and follow the doctors’ instructions.”