Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that two persons have sustained gunshot injuries during a foiled kidnap attempt at the old Kara area, Bodija, in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo. The development was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade.…...

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that two persons have sustained gunshot injuries during a foiled kidnap attempt at the old Kara area, Bodija, in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo.

The development was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade.

According to the statement, the incident happened on April 21, 2026, at about 7:50 p.m.

Ayanlade explained that the swift response of security operatives, aided by local hunters, prevented the armed assailants from executing what authorities believe was a planned abduction.

Ayanlade further disclosed that the Police Command received a distress call from a concerned resident reporting that about four armed hoodlums had stormed a Point of Sale shop in the area and opened fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives immediately mobilised to the scene. The prompt intervention of our men, in collaboration with local hunters, foiled the attack and disrupted the criminals’ operation.

“During the exchange, two individuals were hit by gunfire but were quickly rescued and transported to a medical facility, where they are said to be responding to treatment.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects. The security personnel have intensified bush combing operations across the area.

“The state Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of additional personnel to vulnerable areas to reinforce security and deter further criminal activities.”

The Command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, assuring residents that investigations are ongoing to track down and prosecute those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements as authorities intensify efforts to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.