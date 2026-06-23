President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a Constitution Alteration Bill proposing the creation of state police to the Senate, in a move aimed at advancing efforts to decentralise Nigeria’s policing system and enhance security across the country....

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a Constitution Alteration Bill proposing the creation of state police to the Senate, in a move aimed at advancing efforts to decentralise Nigeria’s policing system and enhance security across the country.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the transmission of the bill during plenary on Tuesday, informing lawmakers that debate on the proposed constitutional amendment would commence on Wednesday.

According to Akpabio, state governments are also expected to begin consideration of the proposal once it is formally transmitted to them, signalling broad engagement with the reform process.

READ ALSO: Senate Set to Revisit State Police Bill at Emergency Sitting

The legislation seeks to amend relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution to establish a legal framework for the operation of state police services nationwide.

The proposal is the latest in a series of initiatives championed by President Tinubu to reform the country’s security architecture by granting sub-national governments a more active role in maintaining law and order within their territories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in February, the President urged the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to accommodate state policing, describing the initiative as critical to confronting terrorism, banditry and other security threats facing the country.

Tinubu renewed his commitment to improving security during his Democracy Day address earlier this month, declaring that terrorists, bandits and their sponsors would face the full force of the law.

He stated that “more than 13,000 terrorists” had been neutralised within the past year and noted that terrorism-related fatalities had declined considerably compared to previous years.

Despite the reported gains, the President acknowledged that the continued captivity of schoolchildren abducted in Oyo and Borno states remained a troubling reminder of the security challenges confronting the nation.

The push for state police has gathered momentum in recent months, with both chambers of the National Assembly advancing constitutional amendment processes designed to devolve policing powers from the federal government to the states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers are expected to reconvene for an emergency plenary session as the Senate moves to consider the bill.