The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday presented Certificates of Return to candidates who emerged victorious in the by-elections conducted across five states on June 20, 2026....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday presented Certificates of Return to candidates who emerged victorious in the by-elections conducted across five states on June 20, 2026.

The electoral body said the beneficiaries were winners of the polls held in Rivers, Enugu, Nasarawa, Ondo and Kano states.

INEC disclosed the development in a statement via its official X handle, on Tuesday, June 23, noting that the certificates were presented on behalf of the Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), by the Supervising National Commissioner for Rivers State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu.

The statement read in part: “INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Winners of June 20 By-Elections.

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“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificates of Return to winners of the by-elections held on 20 June 2026 across Rivers, Enugu, Nasarawa, Ondo and Kano states.

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“The certificates were presented on behalf of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, by Supervising National Commissioner for Rivers State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu.”

Addressing the elected officials during the ceremony, Agbamuche-Mbu congratulated them on their victories and urged them to prioritise the interests of the people who entrusted them with the mandate.

“The most important responsibility is to represent the people well,” she said.

She also disclosed that separate ceremonies would be held for the presentation of Certificates of Return to winners of the Zuru State Constituency by-election in Kebbi State and the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

The June 20 by-elections produced victories for the All Progressives Congress in several states, including Ondo, Nasarawa, Kano and Kebbi, boosting the party’s representation in elected offices.

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, maintained its hold on the Rivers South-East Senatorial District seat.