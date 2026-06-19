Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has approved free health insurance coverage for persons living with sickle cell disorder across the state as part of activities marking World Sickle Cell Day....

By David Bolarinwa

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has approved free health insurance coverage for persons living with sickle cell disorder across the state as part of activities marking World Sickle Cell Day.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden associated with managing the condition and improving access to quality healthcare services for affected persons.

According to the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the scheme will enable beneficiaries to access medical care through accredited health facilities across the state, thereby reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

Governor Ododo noted that the intervention reflects his administration’s commitment to supporting vulnerable residents and improving healthcare delivery outcomes in the state.

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He also called for increased public awareness on sickle cell disorder, including early diagnosis, genotype testing and genetic counselling, as part of efforts to curb the prevalence of the disease.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen the health sector and enhance the quality of life of persons living with sickle cell disorder in Kogi State.