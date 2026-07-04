The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that the Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen toured the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line, describing the rail project as a product of visionary leadership and sustained investment in public transportation. LAMATA disclosed this in a statement…...

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced that the Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen toured the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line, describing the rail project as a product of visionary leadership and sustained investment in public transportation.

LAMATA disclosed this in a statement shared via its official X handle on Saturday, July 4.

According to the agency, the delegation, made up of APC state chairmen from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was led by the Chairman of the Lagos State APC chapter and Chairman of the Forum, Cornelius Ojelabi.

The delegation was received at the Marina Rail Station by LAMATA Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, alongside the agency’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, before embarking on a familiarisation tour of the Blue Line.

LAMATA said the visit was organised to showcase the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line and highlight the impact of sustained investment in modern transport infrastructure on the state’s public transportation system.

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During the visit, Ojelabi commended LAMATA for what he described as its professionalism, technical expertise and commitment to delivering an integrated transport system for Lagos residents.

He said the Blue Line demonstrated the benefits of continuity in governance and reflected the transport vision initiated by President Bola Tinubu during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

“What we have seen today is a clear demonstration that when leaders plan with the future in mind and successive administrations remain committed to implementing those plans, the people become the ultimate beneficiaries. The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line is a legacy project that should inspire other states across the federation,”Ojelabi said.

The APC Forum also praised President Tinubu for conceiving the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, describing it as a visionary blueprint that has been sustained and expanded by successive administrations, resulting in major transport infrastructure serving millions of commuters.

Responding, Akinajo appreciated the APC Forum for the visit and its commendation of the agency’s efforts.

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She reiterated LAMATA’s commitment to providing a safe, efficient and sustainable integrated transport system that meets global standards.

According to her, “the achievements recorded in Lagos’ transport sector are the result of deliberate planning, institutional continuity, and the unwavering support of successive Lagos State administrations in implementing the transport master plan.”

Following the briefing, the delegation boarded the Blue Line train from Marina to Mile 2, where members experienced the operations of Nigeria’s first intra-city electric rail system.

LAMATA said the visit highlighted the importance of long-term planning, policy continuity and sustained infrastructure investment in driving economic growth and improving urban mobility, adding that members of the APC Forum expressed confidence that the Lagos transport model offers lessons for other states seeking to develop modern and sustainable public transportation systems.