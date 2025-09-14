Nigeria makes history in Tokyo as Kanyinsola Ajayi becomes the first Nigerian to proceed to the World Championships 100m final in 18 years since Olusoji Fasuba achieved the feat in 2007. A Sunday statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the office of the Director General of the...

A Sunday statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the office of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, stated that Ajayi powered to an impressive 9.93 seconds in his semifinal on Sunday morning, finishing behind Olympic champion Noah Lyles and booked his place in the final.

The statement reads, “Ajayi Makes History as First Nigerian in World Championships 100m Final in 18 Years, Amusan Makes 100mH Semis in Style.

“History was made at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships as Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi competed in the men’s 100m final, ending the nation’s 18-year wait for representation in the event’s biggest stage.

“Ajayi powered to an impressive 9.93 seconds in his semifinal on Sunday morning, finishing behind Olympic champion Noah Lyles and booking his place in the final.

“In doing so, he became the first Nigerian man since Olusoji Fasuba in 2007 to reach a World Championships 100m final.”

According to the statement, Ajayi recorded his championship debut in the tournament, finishing sixth with 10.00 seconds in the final as his achievements marking a significant milestone for Nigeria.

“In the highly anticipated final, Ajayi delivered a strong performance on his debut, finishing sixth with a time of 10.00 seconds. Although he missed out on the medals, his achievement marks a significant milestone for Nigeria, as the 21-year-old broke a long-standing record on his 21st birthday.

“The final saw Jamaica’s Oblique Seville clinch gold, followed by compatriot Kishane Thompson in silver, while Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the United States secured bronze,” the statement added.

Also in the statement, Tobi Amusan underscores Nigeria’s continued achievement on the global stage as she proceeds to the semifinals on Monday for the women’s 100m hurdles in Tokyo.

“Meanwhile, on Saturday, World Record holder Tobi Amusan underlined Nigeria’s continued presence on the global stage by clocking 12.53 seconds to win heat 6 of the women’s 100m hurdles.

“She finished ahead of Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, who ran 12.69s. Amusan will return for the semifinals on Monday in Tokyo as she continues her chase for another world title,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the National Sports Commission (NSC) has reaffirmed its support for Team Nigeria as the country’s contingent departs for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for September 13–21, 2025.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, urged the athletes to give their best and bring glory to Nigeria, emphasising that they have the full backing of the Commission and the Nigerian people.