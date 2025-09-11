The National Sports Commission (NSC) has reaffirmed its support for Team Nigeria as the country’s contigent depart for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for September 13–21, 2025....

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has reaffirmed its support for Team Nigeria as the country’s contigent depart for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for September 13–21, 2025.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, urged the athletes to give their best and bring glory to Nigeria, emphasizing that they have the full backing of the Commission and the Nigerian people.

“chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, declared from inception that Nigeria must get it right in athletics,” Olopade said. “This is a moment of pride for our nation, and we trust our athletes to compete with determination and secure podium finishes. The Commission will continue to provide all the support they need and firmly stand behind them as they fly our flag in Tokyo.”

Hon. Olopade will be on ground in Tokyo to provide support from the frontline, ensuring Team Nigeria enjoys a smooth championship experience.

Leading the 15-member squad are world record holder and hurdles queen Oluwatobiloba Amusan and Commonwealth Games champion Ese Brume, who are joined by a talented mix of established and emerging stars across sprints, jumps, throws, and hurdles.

Nigeria’s 15-Member Team for Tokyo 2025

Men:

•Kayinsola Ajayi – 100m

•Israel Sunday Okon – 100m

•Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike – 200m

•Samuel Ogazi – 400m

•Chidi Okezie – 400m

•Ezekiel Nathaniel – 400m Hurdles

•Charles Godfred – Long Jump

•Chukwuebuka Enekwechi – Shot Put

Women:

•Rosemary Chukwuma – 100m

•Tobiloba Amusan – 100m Hurdles

•Ese Brume – Long Jump

•Prestina Ochonogor – Long Jump

•Obiageri Amaechi – Discus

•Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons – Discus

•Oyesade Olatoye – Hammer Throw

Nigeria will look to build on its 2022 World Championships performance, when Tobi Amusan set the 100m hurdles world record (12.12s) and claimed gold, while Brume secured silver in the long jump.