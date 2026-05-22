The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Ahmed Aliyu Wadada the winner of its governorship primary election in Nasarawa State after he polled 195,285 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Inspector-General of Police Abubakar Adamu, who secured 39,675 votes.

Wadada’s victory confirms his emergence as the APC’s flagbearer for the 2027 governorship election in Nasarawa State, following weeks of intense political consultations and endorsements within the ruling party.