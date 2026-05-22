The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Ahmed Aliyu Wadada the winner of its governorship primary election in Nasarawa State after he polled 195,285 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Inspector-General of Police Abubakar Adamu, who secured 39,675 votes....
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Ahmed Aliyu Wadada the winner of its governorship primary election in Nasarawa State after he polled 195,285 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Inspector-General of Police Abubakar Adamu, who secured 39,675 votes.