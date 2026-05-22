The BTO For PBAT ’27 movement has called on all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and fully mobilised ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary election. The Director General of the movement, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, emphasised the need for loyalty, peaceful engagement, and…...

The BTO For PBAT ’27 movement has called on all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and fully mobilised ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary election.

The Director General of the movement, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, emphasised the need for loyalty, peaceful engagement, and collective commitment toward ensuring the success of President Bola Tinubu and the continuity of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the group, unity remains the strongest foundation for victory, urging party faithful across all wards, local governments, and states to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and continue building support for the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

BTO For PBAT ’27 reaffirmed its commitment to promoting progressive leadership, political stability, and national development, expressing confidence that the APC will emerge stronger and more victorious through unity and strategic mobilisation.

The movement also appreciated the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the convener of the group, for his continued support, leadership, and commitment to the vision of the movement.

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“Together, we can build a stronger party and a greater Nigeria,” the movement stated.