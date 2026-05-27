The Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, was dressed in an Arsenal FC kit for the Eid al-Adha prayer, where he called for unity, compassion and collective responsibility as Muslims around the world celebrate. Mamdani made the remarks in his Eid message shared on his official X handle on…...

The Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, was dressed in an Arsenal FC kit for the Eid al-Adha prayer, where he called for unity, compassion and collective responsibility as Muslims around the world celebrate.

Mamdani made the remarks in his Eid message shared on his official X handle on Wednesday, May 27.

In the message, the New York mayor reflected on the significance of sacrifice as symbolised by Prophet Ibrahim, describing it as an opportunity to support and care for others.

“Today as we honor Prophet Ibrahim, Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden. It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger. To extend a hand to those who need it most,” he stated.

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Mamdani, who described himself as the first Muslim mayor of New York City, also pledged to govern with a focus on solidarity and inclusion.

“I am honored to be New York City’s first Muslim Mayor and I am determined to lead through solidarity,” he said.

The mayor added that his administration remains committed to improving the welfare of residents, particularly in the areas of food, housing and childcare.

“Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need,” Mamdani added.

He concluded the message by emphasising the importance of unity and collective strength among residents of the city.

“Our solidarity is our strength. Eid Saeed, New York.”

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In the images accompanying the message, the mayor was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey, a detail that drew attention from football fans and supporters online.

Recall that TVC News had reported that Arsenal football club were crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, following a crucial slip by Manchester City on Tuesday, May 21.

It marks Arsenal’s 14th English league title and their first since the historic 2003–04 “Invincibles” season under Arsène Wenger, when they went unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, the football club, which is eager to also win their first ever UEFA Champions League on Saturday, May 30.

Arsenal have a storied yet ultimately trophyless history in the UEFA Champions League, marked by memorable runs often overshadowed by heartbreaking exits.

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Their only previous appearance in the final came in 2006, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

They will now face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30, in a bid to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.