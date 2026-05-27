The African Development Bank (AFDB) has appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, as the African champion for its $7 billion Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa. The appointment was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, on…...

The African Development Bank (AFDB) has appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, as the African champion for its $7 billion Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, on Wednesday, May 27.

According to the statement, the AfDB selected Keyamo in recognition of what it described as Nigeria’s “leadership and vision” in implementing policy reforms aimed at transforming the country’s aviation sector.

The bank also invited the minister to its Annual Meeting scheduled for May 28, 2026, in Brazzaville, where a Letter of Intent between Nigeria and the AfDB is expected to be formally signed.

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The Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa is designed as a continent-wide initiative aimed at modernising Africa’s aviation ecosystem and attracting private and institutional investment into the sector.

The programme seeks to reposition the aviation industry across Africa, where airlines currently account for less than three per cent of global air traffic despite the continent hosting nearly 18 per cent of the world’s population.

According to the statement, Keyamo is expected to provide leadership for the implementation and promotion of the programme across the continent.

“The Aviation Minister is now expected to bring his knowledge, commitment and passion to drive this program in the whole of Africa,” the statement said.