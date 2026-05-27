The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to remain united and continue supporting leaders at all levels as the country works towards economic growth, stability and national development. Abiru made the appeal in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful in Lagos East and across…...

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to remain united and continue supporting leaders at all levels as the country works towards economic growth, stability and national development.

Abiru made the appeal in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful in Lagos East and across the country.

In the statement, the senator described Eid-el-Kabir as a period that reflects the values of faith, sacrifice, humility and obedience to the will of Allah.

According to him, the celebration also offers an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen unity, compassion and peaceful coexistence irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this critical moment in our national journey, we must continue to come together as one people, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation, in support of efforts aimed at building a more prosperous, secure, and united Nigeria,” he said.

Abiru urged Nigerians to continue backing President Bola Tinubu and other leaders working to reposition the country for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to support our leaders at all levels, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as they work diligently to reposition our nation for sustainable growth and shared prosperity,” the senator stated.

He also encouraged citizens to remain hopeful, resilient and prayerful despite prevailing national challenges.

According to him, Eid-el-Kabir should go beyond celebrations and serve as a season of reflection and renewed commitment to nation-building and mutual support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiru prayed for peace, unity, stability and progress in Nigeria while wishing Muslim faithful a peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration.