The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has hosted members of the Senate Committee on Crude Oil Theft, led by Senator Ned Nwoko, as part of renewed efforts to combat Nigeria’s persistent oil theft challenge....

The meeting, held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, focused on establishing a collaborative framework between the Nigeria Police Force and the Senate Committee to end crude oil theft across onshore and offshore installations.

Senator Nwoko, who chairs the Committee, said Nigeria’s oil production targets could not be met without a significant reduction in crude oil theft.

He stressed the importance of police collaboration in curbing the economic sabotage.

In his response, the IGP pledged the full support of the Nigeria Police, stating the Force is committed to protecting critical national infrastructure and bringing perpetrators to justice.

He directed the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Operations and Intelligence to work closely with the Senate Committee to meet its mandate.

Earlier, the IGP also received a delegation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by Chairperson Dr. Salamatu Sulaiman and Executive Secretary Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), for talks on enhancing police accountability and protecting human rights.

Ojukwu praised the IGP for addressing complaints against erring officers and commended recent internal awards recognising outstanding personnel, including SP Sentome Obi, named Police Officer of the Year 2024.

Responding, the IGP reiterated the Force’s zero tolerance for rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, unlawful detentions, and excessive use of force. He added that human rights training has now been incorporated into police academies across the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force under my leadership remains committed to upholding human rights in line with international best practices,” Egbetokun said, adding that the Force welcomes constructive feedback as a means of continuous improvement.