Tempers flared in the House of Representatives on Thursday as lawmakers bickered over alleged signature forgery in a document circulating on social media amid the race for the Minority Leadership position. The House momentarily descended into confusion as lawmakers engaged in a shouting match. Benue State lawmaker, Philip Agbese, raised…...

Tempers flared in the House of Representatives on Thursday as lawmakers bickered over alleged signature forgery in a document circulating on social media amid the race for the Minority Leadership position.

The House momentarily descended into confusion as lawmakers engaged in a shouting match.

Benue State lawmaker, Philip Agbese, raised a matter of privilege over the alleged unauthorized use of his name and signature in a document linked to the contest for the position of Minority Leader.

Mr. Agbese insisted that a document circulating online falsely listed him among lawmakers backing the candidature of the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, for the office.

He maintained that while he had held discussions with Mr. Ugochinyere and other lawmakers on issues affecting opposition members and constituency projects, he neither authorized nor endorsed any document nominating a candidate for the position.

The Benue lawmaker alleged that his legislative privilege had been breached and called for an investigation into the source of the document.

He also denied reports circulating on social media alleging that he and some lawmakers received N50 million each in connection with the minority leadership contest.

But tempers rose further as Mr. Ugochinyere responded to the allegation, insisting that his colleague personally signed the document endorsing him for the position of Minority Leader.

He also denied any financial inducement in the race.