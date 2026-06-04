Five members of the House of Representatives have defected to the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). While the APM gained four members, the SDP secured one. Read Also Turaki-Led PDP Confirms Endorsement of Goodluck Jonathan as 2027 Presidential CandidateBREAKING: Turaki-Led PDP Faction Ratifies Goodluck Jonathan…...

Five members of the House of Representatives have defected to the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

While the APM gained four members, the SDP secured one.

Their defection was announced by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, at plenary on Thursday.

Five lawmakers from Bauchi State, including Muhammed Shehu of Zaki Federal Constituency, Aminu Garu of Bauchi Federal Constituency, Sani Tanko of Shira/Giade Federal Constituency, and Mansur Soro of Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, moved from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APM and from the APM to the PRP.

Also, Jeremiah Umaru, who represents Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the SDP.

In separate letters read on the floor of the House, the lawmakers attributed their decisions to unresolved internal crises, factionalisation, and deepening divisions within their former parties.