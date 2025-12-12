The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on its Passport Digital Platform, expected to run from 12:00am on 12 December to 6:00am on 14 December 2025 (GMT)....

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on its Passport Digital Platform, expected to run from 12:00am on 12 December to 6:00am on 14 December 2025 (GMT).

According to a public notice, the routine maintenance is aimed at improving system performance and enhancing user experience.

The NIS warned that users may encounter temporary service disruptions, slow response times or limited access to some passport services during the period.

The Service appealed for public patience, saying its technical teams are working round the clock to ensure full restoration within the stated timeline.

For inquiries during the maintenance window, the NIS advised users to reach its support team via email at support@immigration.gov.ng or through its official social media channels and 24-hour contact centre numbers: 09121900655, 09121556359 and 09121477092.