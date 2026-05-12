Eight years ago, it seemed almost impossible to imagine a vibrant private radio broadcasting space in Calabar. At a time when private radio stations were still few in number across Cross River State, Sparkling 92.3 FM emerged as one of the bold voices that helped redefine the media landscape and…...

Eight years ago, it seemed almost impossible to imagine a vibrant private radio broadcasting space in Calabar.

At a time when private radio stations were still few in number across Cross River State, Sparkling 92.3 FM emerged as one of the bold voices that helped redefine the media landscape and expand access to information, public engagement, and citizen participation.

Yours sincerely was privileged to be among the broadcast journalists and political analysts who frequently featured on its flagship programme, “Let’s Talk Nigeria,” a platform that became a strong avenue for robust discussions on governance, politics, leadership, and national development.

Radio remains one of the most powerful tools of communication in any society. Its function in a community and state goes beyond entertainment.

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It serves as the people’s parliament, the marketplace of ideas, and the bridge between government and the governed.

Radio educates, informs, mobilizes, enlightens, and gives voice to the ordinary citizen. It shapes public opinion, promotes peace, strengthens democratic participation, and provides timely information during critical moments.

In communities where many still rely heavily on radio as the most accessible medium, stations like Sparkling 92.3 FM have played an indispensable role.

It became not just a station for music and news, but an institution of public trust and civic responsibility.

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What made Sparkling FM unique was its deliberate commitment to community-focused broadcasting. Its programmes were not detached from the people; they reflected the everyday realities of the citizens.

It created alternative voices for the voiceless, giving ordinary people the opportunity to speak, question authority, seek justice, and demand accountability.

Its rich programming,from political talk shows and current affairs analysis to youth engagement platforms, women-focused discussions, business conversations, and grassroots development content-positioned it as a true people-centered station.

It amplified local concerns and ensured that governance was not discussed only in government houses but also in homes, markets, campuses, and communities.

Sparkling FM’s contributions to the social development of Cross River State are significant. It promoted cultural identity, social cohesion, youth empowerment, and public awareness campaigns on health, education, and community welfare.

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It became a platform where social issues were not ignored but confronted.

Politically, the station helped deepen democratic values by promoting civic education, voter awareness, electoral participation, and issue-based political engagement.

It created room for opposition voices, policy debates, and leadership accountability,an essential ingredient for democratic growth.

Economically, Sparkling FM supported local businesses, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and market visibility through advertising and business-centered programming.

It helped connect producers with consumers, creating economic awareness and encouraging local enterprise development.

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Its impact has extended beyond Cross River State into the broader Nigerian media landscape, contributing to the strengthening of independent broadcasting and responsible journalism.

I cannot forget my senior veteran, the legendary Big Effiong Nyong; Mercy Ebokpo (Mercipedia); Joshua Moses (my good friend); Vivian Chime; Umoh Gloria (my coursemate); Dolapo Tallest (my sister); Cine Ojeka (my guy); Ngozi Ukpabio; Janet Orok; Elvis Umoh; Dumebi Jacobs; Domshak Dishil; Charllez Bazz; Amarachukwu Ugwu (Blackky); and my very own UKO AMAKA—the Natural Radio Voice.

Not forgetting Aniekan Edet, who faithfully supplied bread and table water for me, and the ever-cheerful security man,whose name I painfully forgot-who opened the gate with a smile on his face every single time.

These were among the pioneers who built Sparkling FM Calabar in one way or another and contributed immensely to its foundation and growth.

As Sparkling FM turns 8, I am proud to have been part of the family from the very beginning. I celebrate its remarkable achievements so far and remain optimistic about the greater harvest ahead in Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

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Congratulations to Sparkling 92.3 FM Calabar on this milestone. The journey has been impactful, and the future is even brighter.

Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, ANIPR, FMBI

Senior Broadcast Journalist, Public Affairs Analyst, and Media Consultant Writes from Asokoro, Abuja