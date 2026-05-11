Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has formally submitted her nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for another term representing Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. The lawmaker submitted the forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja…...

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has formally submitted her nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for another term representing Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker submitted the forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Monday in the company of political associates, party members and supporters.

Speaking after the submission, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed appreciation to residents of Kogi Central and members of the PDP for their continued backing, describing her re-election bid as a continuation of her commitment to public service.

“I remain committed to the service of my people and the advancement of democratic values,” she said.

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“This journey is not about personal ambition alone, but about sustaining purposeful representation, empowering our youths and women, and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community.”

The senator said her next term agenda would focus on infrastructure development, healthcare, education and expanding economic opportunities across the senatorial district.

“We have started a movement of hope, inclusion, and progress,” she said.

“By the grace of God and the support of our people, we shall continue to build a future where every citizen feels represented and valued.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan also confirmed the submission in a post shared on her Facebook page.

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“Today, I formally submitted my duly completed nomination and expression of interest forms at the People’s Democratic Party National Headquarters, reaffirming my commitment to continue serving the good people of Kogi Central with even greater purpose, courage, and dedication,” she wrote.

“So here’s me blowing a kiss of success unto the forms For love. For people. For service. 2027”

The 46-year-old senator had earlier declared her intention to seek re-election during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting held in Kogi Central on April 27.

She said the decision followed consultations and endorsements across the five local government areas in the district.