Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared his intention to seek re-election for a fifth term in the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections. Abbas, who has represented Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State since 2011, made the declaration on Saturday during a rally attended…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared his intention to seek re-election for a fifth term in the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abbas, who has represented Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State since 2011, made the declaration on Saturday during a rally attended by supporters and party members in Zaria.

The All Progressives Congress lawmaker said his decision to return to the House was based on his record of constituency projects and legislative interventions over the years.

“These are not theories. These are visible projects. These are measurable results,” Abbas said while addressing supporters.

The Speaker urged constituents to sustain what he described as purposeful representation by re-electing him for another term.

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“This constituency deserves experienced leadership. It deserves strong representation. It deserves continuity,” he said.

“It deserves a voice that understands governance, understands development, and understands how to attract opportunities for our people.

“This is not the time for uncertainty. This is not the time for experiments. This is the time to consolidate the progress we have made together.”

Abbas said his interventions had focused on key sectors including agriculture, transportation, youth empowerment, healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

According to him, farmers in the constituency had benefited from the distribution of tractors, fertilisers and other agricultural equipment aimed at improving productivity.

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He also disclosed that tricycles, motorcycles and vehicles were distributed to transport operators, youth groups, community leaders and grassroots stakeholders to support livelihoods and mobility.

“We expanded these interventions on a larger scale by distributing 117 vehicles, 200 tricycles, and 1,000 motorcycles across communities, support groups, religious leaders, polling unit structures, and grassroots stakeholders,” he said.

Abbas described his approach as “practical representation,” insisting that leadership must produce tangible results for the people.

“Today, I formally declare my intention to seek another mandate to represent the good people of Zaria federal constituency in the house of representatives,” he stated.

“This declaration is not based on promises alone. It is based on work and results. It is based on a record that our people can see and verify.”

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He added, “I am ready to continue this work. I am ready to deepen the progress we have made. I am ready to continue representing you with dignity, focus, and results.”

The Speaker also appealed to his constituents to support his re-election bid, saying continuity would help strengthen the constituency’s voice at the national level.