A public affairs analyst, Comrade Godwin Ogar Bisong, has dismissed suggestions that Senator Sandy Onor could emerge as a credible presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing such projections as unrealistic and unsupported by electoral evidence. In a statement issued from Ikom in Cross River State, Bisong argued…...

A public affairs analyst, Comrade Godwin Ogar Bisong, has dismissed suggestions that Senator Sandy Onor could emerge as a credible presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing such projections as unrealistic and unsupported by electoral evidence.



In a statement issued from Ikom in Cross River State, Bisong argued that presidential ambition must be anchored on credibility, electoral strength, grassroots acceptance, and proven leadership, rather than “wishful thinking or elite lobbying”.



He maintained that Onor’s political record, particularly his performance in the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State, raises serious concerns about his viability as a national contender.

According to Bisong, Onor failed to secure victory in his ward, polling unit, and local government during the election, a development he said undermines any claim to strong grassroots support.

“A politician who cannot command his immediate political environment cannot credibly present himself as a national candidate,” he said.

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The analyst further noted that there is little evidence of Onor’s dominance within his political base in Etung Local Government Area, stressing that national ambition without local legitimacy amounts to “political fiction”.

Bisong also cautioned political actors at the federal level against what he described as “carefully packaged loyalty” driven by personal ambition, urging vigilance in assessing alliances.

He reiterated that Cross River State remains supportive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, citing what he described as visible governance and stability under the current leadership.

Bisong also commended Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, pointing to ongoing efforts in infrastructure development, governance reforms, security, and economic repositioning as factors strengthening public confidence.

He concluded that the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in the state reflects the true balance of political strength, insisting that any attempt to project Onor as a viable presidential candidate is “dead on arrival”.