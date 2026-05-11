Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has assured farmers in conflict-affected communities of adequate security ahead of this year’s farming season. The governor gave the assurance during a visit to Nding community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, recently attacked by gunmen, where he sympathised with residents over the incident.…...

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has assured farmers in conflict-affected communities of adequate security ahead of this year’s farming season.

The governor gave the assurance during a visit to Nding community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, recently attacked by gunmen, where he sympathised with residents over the incident.

Governor Mutfwang, accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and heads of security operatives in the state, said the government, in collaboration with security agencies, is committed to ensuring that displaced farmers return safely to their farms without fear.

He stressed that no stone would be left unturned in protecting lives and restoring peaceful coexistence across affected communities.