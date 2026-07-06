Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final tournament of his illustrious international career....

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the final tournament of his illustrious international career.

The 41-year-old made the announcement on the eve of Portugal’s Round of 16 clash against Spain in Arlington, Texas, saying he was determined to enjoy every moment of what is expected to be his last appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

“This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game,” Ronaldo told reporters.

Ronaldo is the first player to feature in six FIFA World Cups, having represented Portugal at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions. He also became the first footballer to score in six different World Cups after finding the net against Uzbekistan during the group stage.

The veteran forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the United States, scoring twice against Uzbekistan before converting a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32 to register his first goal in a World Cup knockout match.

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Reflecting on the tournament, Ronaldo described it as the most memorable of his career.

“It’s been fantastic. This is the World Cup I’ll remember the most because of the passion of the people. Emotionally, it’s been the best and I’ve enjoyed it very much,” he said.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star insisted that winning the World Cup was not necessary to validate his career, having already achieved remarkable success, including leading Portugal to victory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

“I’m not lacking anything in life. I’m not going to be more or less Cristiano because I win the World Cup. We have the qualities to win it, but only one country can,” he said.

Ronaldo also praised Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, describing him as a player with a bright future, while urging young footballers to remain focused despite criticism.

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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente also paid tribute to Ronaldo ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, describing him as an example of ambition, determination and professionalism.

“I’m a fan of Cristiano. He’s a player with ambition, character and a desire to improve every day. He’s an example for young players,” De la Fuente said, adding that Spain would have to remain alert to Ronaldo’s threat throughout the match.