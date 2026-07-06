The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will look to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years when they face Belgium in Monday’s Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field. The Americans have impressed throughout the tournament on home soil, emerging as one of…...

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will look to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years when they face Belgium in Monday’s Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field.

The Americans have impressed throughout the tournament on home soil, emerging as one of the competition’s surprise contenders. After advancing from the group stage with victories over Paraguay and Australia, Mauricio Pochettino’s side strengthened its credentials with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

However, the challenge against Belgium is expected to be far more demanding. Despite inconsistent performances during the tournament, the Red Devils showcased their resilience by coming from behind to defeat Senegal 3-2 in their previous outing, underlining the quality within Rudi Garcia’s squad.

History also favours Belgium in this fixture. The Europeans handed the United States a heavy 5-2 defeat in March, extending their winning streak over the Americans to six consecutive matches. That encounter was their first since Belgium’s 2-1 extra-time victory over the USMNT in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup.

The United States will now be hoping to end that losing run and secure a place in the quarterfinals, where either Spain or Portugal awaits. Belgium, meanwhile, will be aiming to reach the last eight for the fourth time in the nation’s World Cup history.

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USMNT Finds a Way

Although both the USMNT and Belgium find themselves in the round of 16, they have undergone wildly different campaigns thus far, in terms of both performance levels and general vibes.

Three wins from four has Pochettino’s men purring at just the right moment, and they have conjured some mightily impressive displays en route to Monday’s clash. The USMNT’s high-energy approach has been fueled by home advantage and a myriad of deadly attacking options, hence why it has scored at least twice in each of its four fixtures.

Belgium, meanwhile, has been overwhelmingly poor, floundering in draws with Egypt and Iran, after which its blushes were spared by a thrashing of New Zealand—the tournament’s lowest-ranked nation before a ball was kicked. The Red Devils were dreadful for much of their encounter with Senegal, too, reliant on an illogical miracle and some good fortune to avoid elimination.

All in all, the USMNT can consider itself the marginal favorite for the upcoming duel, even if there is little separating the teams. Confidence is powerful at a major tournament, as is an army of passionate supporters, and the Stars and Stripes have both heading into the game.

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Belgium’s defensive issues: The Red Devils have an unspectacular backline, and that’s proven costly on several occasions. They have conceded four times already and allowed an expected goals (xG) total of 5.5—one of the highest of remaining teams. The USMNT are one of the tournament’s better creators, scoring 10 in total and ranking among the best nations for big chances created (12).

A chance to rewrite history: There is something intangibly different about this crop of American players, who have the opportunity to avenge the failures of past generations. The USMNT has lost five of its six round of 16 matches at the World Cup, with the only success story coming in 2002.

Prediction: USMNT 2–1 Belgium (AET)

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USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

Folarin Balogun was expected to miss out on Monday’s game after being controversially sent off in the round of 16, but FIFA’s surprise decision to suspend his red card means he will be available to lead the line.

Pochettino selected a fluid 4-3-3 formation in the round of 32, but could revert to the previously preferred 3-5-2 system that would allow Christian Pulisic to partner Balogun up top.

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A midfield trio of Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie and the more defensive-minded Tyler Adams should be retained, while Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson will start in the wing back roles. Alex Freeman will move into a back-three which also contains Chris Richards and captain Tim Ream.

Matt Freese will continue between the posts, meaning Pochettino’s formational change might be the only alteration he makes.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Belgium (3-5-2): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Zeno Debast is the only fitness concern for Belgium, the Sporting CP defender having missed the entirety of the tournament to date.

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Garcia should start Romelu Lukaku after an impactful performance from the bench last time out, while the position of Jérémy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne in the XI should be under no serious threat despite both players being withdrawn before the hour against Senegal.

Nicolas Raskin could come into the midfield for Hans Vanaken, though, while Arthur Theate should retain his place in the lineup having usurped Nathan Ngoy in the pecking order following the latter’s red card against Iran.

The likes of Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira and Thomas Meunier all made a difference as substitutes in the round of 32, but none of the trio are expected to earn a promotion into the XI.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Location: Seattle, United States

Stadium: Lumen Field

Date: Monday, July 6 / Tuesday, July 7

Kick-off Time: 1 a.m. BST July 7

Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

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USMNT 2-1 Belgium