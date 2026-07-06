Portugal and Spain will reignite one of international football’s greatest rivalries when they meet in the standout Round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday at AT&T Stadium. Both Iberian nations progressed from the Round of 32, although their paths to the last 16 could not…...

Portugal and Spain will reignite one of international football’s greatest rivalries when they meet in the standout Round of 16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday at AT&T Stadium.

Both Iberian nations progressed from the Round of 32, although their paths to the last 16 could not have been more different. Portugal survived a major scare to edge Croatia 2-1, while Spain produced a dominant display to defeat Austria 3-0.

Portugal’s victory over Croatia was surrounded by late drama after Joško Gvardiol thought he had forced extra time with a stoppage-time equaliser. However, following a review using ball sensor technology, officials ruled that Igor Matanović had made contact with the ball from an offside position before it reached Gvardiol, leading to the goal being disallowed.

The decision preserved Portugal’s narrow victory and kept Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of winning a World Cup alive, while bringing Luka Modrić’s campaign to an end.

The Selecao also ended a 60-year wait by winning a World Cup knockout match after falling behind, achieving the feat for the first time since their famous comeback victory over North Korea in 1966.

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Despite that milestone, Portugal’s recent record in the knockout rounds has been inconsistent. The team was eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, suffered the same fate at Euro 2020, and exited at the quarterfinal stage of both the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024.

Spain, meanwhile, continued its impressive tournament form with a convincing victory over Austria. The win marked La Roja’s first World Cup knockout-stage victory outside the group phase since defeating the Netherlands in the 2010 final.

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Mikel Oyarzabal starred with two goals, while Pedro Porro also found the net as the reigning European champions comfortably secured their place in the Round of 16.

Spain has now won three consecutive matches at the tournament and remains one of only two teams yet to concede a goal, alongside co-hosts Mexico. Luis de la Fuente’s side also prevented Austria from registering a single shot on target, underlining its defensive strength as the tournament progresses.

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Historically, Spain has enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry, losing only seven of its previous 41 meetings with Portugal. However, Portugal claimed victory in their most recent encounter, defeating Spain on penalties in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League final.

With a place in the World Cup quarterfinals at stake, another closely contested chapter is expected between two of Europe’s football heavyweights.

Portugal World Cup form:

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Portugal form (all competitions):

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Spain World Cup form:

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Spain form (all competitions):

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Team News

Blessed with a fully-fit squad for the last 16, Portugal boss Martinez is not expected to tinker with a winning formula, nor is he likely to axe Ronaldo from the first XI despite the 41-year-old’s substitution in the last-32 win over Croatia.

Ronaldo was less than impressed at his early withdrawal, which came after the Al-Nassr star finally scored a first-ever World Cup knockout goal and before Ramos maintained his astounding major tournament ratio.

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The AC Milan new boy averages a goal or assist every 37 minutes at the World Cup – the best ratio of any Portugal player with five or more involvements – but he will be restricted to a super sub role again.

The only slight question mark in the Selecao XI lies on the right-hand side, where Pedro Neto must fend off competition from Bernardo Silva and Francisco Conceicao.

On Spain’s end, none of Lamine Yamal, Porro, Dani Olmo or Aymeric Laporte trained fully on Friday, but none is said to be carrying a serious issue; rather their workloads were being managed.

However, the same cannot be said for Yeremy Pino (shoulder) and Nico Williams (adductor), both of whom are expected to miss the last-16 clash but have not been ruled out of further rounds just yet.

Marcos Llorente is a viable Porro alternative if De la Fuente avoids risking the latter, but an unchanged Roja XI is expected to take to the field.

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Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Prediction: Portugal 1-2 Spain