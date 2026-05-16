The House of Representatives primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State were conducted peacefully in several wards and local government areas monitored by TVC News. Party members and officials who participated in the exercise described the process as orderly, transparent and largely free of disruptions. APC…...

The House of Representatives primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State were conducted peacefully in several wards and local government areas monitored by TVC News.

Party members and officials who participated in the exercise described the process as orderly, transparent and largely free of disruptions.

APC leaders also commended the conduct of the primaries, noting that the peaceful atmosphere reflected the level of organisation and discipline within the party in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who spoke with journalists during the exercise in Adewole ward, Ilorin West local government area said the APC had built a responsible government and delivered meaningful development in infrastructure, education, healthcare and human capital development across the state.

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The Governor said the administration’s projects and investments were visible across Kwara, adding that the people wanted the party to continue delivering democratic dividends.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary and North Central Coordinator for Elections, Durosinmi Meseko, attributed the peaceful conduct of the primaries to the unity and discipline within the party.

Meseko also expressed confidence in the party’s future electoral chances, saying the APC remained dominant in Kwara and across the country.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Primary Election Committee, Habib Salam, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying the process would produce credible candidates while urging aspirants to remain united regardless of the outcome.