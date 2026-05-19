The Minister of Works, David Umahi, met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, over plans to present before the National Working Committee the giant strides of President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The meeting focused on fixing a date for the…...

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, over plans to present before the National Working Committee the giant strides of President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The meeting focused on fixing a date for the Minister to formally brief the party leadership on the administration’s strides in road and bridge construction nationwide, projects that have continued to attract commendations and positive reactions from Nigerians across different sectors.

During the meeting, Mr Umahi commended the APC National Chairman for introducing an engagement process where Ministers appear before the National Working Committee on live telecast to account for the progress and gains made by the administration.

He also commended the National Chairman for the successes recorded so far and the peaceful conduct of the Party’s primaries, as well as the inclusive disposition of the National Working Committee in ensuring that aspirants were given the freedom to contest freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda applauded the Minister for the ongoing transformation in the nation’s infrastructure sector and assured him that the National Working Committee would invite him to formally present the administration’s achievements.

The APC Chairman noted that even before the official presentation, members of the committee and Nigerians have continued to witness and follow the infrastructure drive of President Bola Tinubu through television reports, public feedback, and visible projects across the country.

The minister also assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration remains committed to overcoming every challenge confronting the nation while sustaining critical infrastructure development nationwide.

After the meeting, the Minister proceeded to personally review and address the developing situation at Eko Bridge.