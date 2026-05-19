Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial and House of Assembly primary elections in Adamawa State as credible, transparent, and competitive, following the conclusion of the party’s internal electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections. The governor, who emerged as the APC candidate for…...

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial and House of Assembly primary elections in Adamawa State as credible, transparent, and competitive, following the conclusion of the party’s internal electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor, who emerged as the APC candidate for the Adamawa North Senatorial District, stated this while reacting to the outcome of the primaries during an interview with journalists at the Government House in Yola.

Fintiri said the conduct of the primaries reflected the party’s commitment to internal democracy, noting that stakeholders, delegates, and party officials played key roles in ensuring a peaceful and transparent exercise across the state.

He acknowledged reports of protests that followed some House of Representatives primary elections, describing them as part of the democratic process and attributing the situation to youthful participation and the inexperience of some aspirants.

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According to the governor, the primary elections were generally free and fair, while minor challenges recorded in some areas were due to human error often associated with political contests.

Fintiri assured party members that lessons learnt from the exercise would help strengthen coordination ahead of subsequent primaries, including governorship and state assembly contests, promising a more inclusive and transparent process.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing security and developmental challenges in Adamawa State, particularly in the northern senatorial zone, through sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

He expressed confidence that his administration’s performance and political track record would continue to strengthen the APC’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.