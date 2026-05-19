Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has visited Uba and Chibok communities to sympathize with victims of recent attacks and reassure residents of government support. In Uba, the governor met with parents of abducted schoolchildren from Mussa community, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to secure the safe return…...

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has visited Uba and Chibok communities to sympathize with victims of recent attacks and reassure residents of government support.

In Uba, the governor met with parents of abducted schoolchildren from Mussa community, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to secure the safe return of the victims.

He also announced the deployment of additional security personnel to strengthen safety in the affected communities and prevent further attacks.

Governor Zulum appealed to residents to remain calm, prayerful, and supportive of security agencies in ongoing operations across the state.

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The governor later visited Chibok, where he condoled families affected by recent attacks and pledged continued government action to prevent further violence.