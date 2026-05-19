Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki as his preferred successor ahead of the forthcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State. The governor announced the endorsement in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 19 following what he described as extensive consultations with party leaders…...

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki as his preferred successor ahead of the forthcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State.

The governor announced the endorsement in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 19 following what he described as extensive consultations with party leaders and stakeholders.

AbdulRazaq described Yahaya Seriki as a “young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded” politician with deep grassroots support and significant goodwill across the state.

According to the governor in a statement he personally signed, the endorsement was based on his confidence in Seriki’s leadership capacity and suitability for the state at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pleased to endorse Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki (MFR) as my preferred successor under the platform of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read.

The governor, however, clarified that the endorsement does not prevent other aspirants from participating in the primary election scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

“While this does not in any way preclude all other aspirants from contesting in the primaries, I urge members and leaders to affirm the choice of Seriki as our candidate for cohesion, unity, and continuous success of the party,” he stated.

AbdulRazaq noted that the choice of Yahaya Seriki should not be seen as a rejection of other aspirants vying for the party’s governorship ticket.

“The choice of Amb. Yahaya Seriki is neither a disapproval of any of our eminently qualified aspirants nor a whimsical attempt to delegittimise the noble aspirations of our people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor added that all the aspirants had demonstrated discipline and capacity throughout the process, commending them for their contributions to the growth of the party and the state.

He also acknowledged what he described as the achievements of his administration over the past seven years and expressed confidence that the party would continue on its current path of development.