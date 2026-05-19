A Lagos State governorship aspirant, Samuel Ajose, has formally withdrawn from the race ahead of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) governorship primary and declared support for Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat. Ajose announced his decision during a meeting with his campaign coordinators in Victoria Island, Lagos, following consultations with Governor Babajide…...

A Lagos State governorship aspirant, Samuel Ajose, has formally withdrawn from the race ahead of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) governorship primary and declared support for Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Ajose announced his decision during a meeting with his campaign coordinators in Victoria Island, Lagos, following consultations with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Addressing supporters, the aspirant said discussions with party leaders produced an outcome he described as beneficial to members of his political structure and supporters across the state.

“I had a meeting with the governor of Lagos States. I had a meeting with Dr. Hamzat. And they were all reached a position, which is favorable to everybody sitting here,” he said.

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Ajose disclosed that part of the understanding reached involved commitments towards accelerated development in Badagry and other divisions that supported his ambition.

“What we have also negotiated, we have negotiated for rapid development of not just Badagry, but the other division that supported us, in which we are going to monitor some of them, to monitor the growth,” he stated.

The governorship aspirant admitted that the decision to step down was difficult but said he eventually found peace with the move after reflecting on it.

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“I couldn’t sleep through the night. I struggled with it. But when I woke up in the morning, I had my peace,” he said.

According to him, the decision was taken in the interest of the party and to protect the political interests of his supporters.

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“For you, in the interest of the party, I, Dr. Samuel Ajose, have decided that I will let go. I will support Dr. Hamzat,” he declared.

Ajose also assured his supporters that his political structure would actively participate in Hamzat’s campaign ahead of the election.

“We are going to be part of this campaign. We are going to take a very important position in this campaign,” he added.

He further expressed confidence that the alliance would guarantee future political support for his camp if they decide to contest again.

“And one promise that we are going to make, is that if we decide to contest in the future, we are going to give us all the support that we need,” Ajose said.