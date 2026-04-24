The Nigeria Customs Service has strengthened its strategic partnership with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to enhance trade facilitation and border management between both countries. This followed a high-level visit by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to the RMCD headquarters on the sidelines of the DSA Malaysia 2026.…...

The Nigeria Customs Service has strengthened its strategic partnership with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to enhance trade facilitation and border management between both countries.

This followed a high-level visit by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to the RMCD headquarters on the sidelines of the DSA Malaysia 2026.

https://x.com/CustomsNG/status/2047398120846164272

During the engagement, Adeniyi and his Malaysian counterpart, Amran bin Haji Ahmad, held discussions on customs modernisation, institutional collaboration and coordinated border management to improve efficiency and regulatory integrity.

The talks come amid growing bilateral trade, with Nigeria’s imports from Malaysia rising significantly in recent years, driven by commodities such as crude palm oil, jet fuel, food products and industrial machinery.

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Both sides acknowledged the absence of a formal legal framework guiding customs cooperation and agreed to begin processes toward establishing a Mutual Recognition Agreement under the framework of the World Customs Organisation.

The agreement is expected to enhance trust, streamline trade processes and support reciprocal facilitation measures between the two countries.

The meeting also highlighted opportunities for deeper collaboration in intelligence sharing, enforcement coordination and technology-driven border systems to tackle illicit trade and transnational trafficking.

Reaffirming its position, the Nigeria Customs Service said the partnership aligns with its broader modernisation agenda and will strengthen trade efficiency, border security and Nigeria’s economic growth objectives.