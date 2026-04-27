The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has urged employers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to prioritise the development of healthy psychosocial work environments as a key driver of sustainable growth and organisational resilience.

The call was made by NECA’s Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in commemoration of the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Oyerinde said the theme of this year’s observance underscores the growing importance of mental and emotional wellbeing in the workplace, noting that employee welfare extends beyond physical safety.

“Across sectors, there is increasing recognition that workplace wellbeing extends beyond physical safety. A healthy psychosocial work environment where employees feel valued, supported, and able to perform optimally is essential for organisational effectiveness and long-term sustainability,” he said.

He emphasised the need for sustained and collective action to strengthen workplace conditions in line with global standards, including guidelines from the International Labour Organization.

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According to him, psychosocial wellbeing is shaped by how work is structured and managed, urging organisations to adopt strategies such as clear job roles, manageable workloads, supportive leadership, open communication, and work-life balance policies.

The NECA boss also highlighted the importance of institutional frameworks that support employee wellbeing, including access to counselling services and transparent workplace policies.

He referenced the Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP), a joint initiative between NECA and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, as a practical effort to enhance occupational safety through preventive measures.

Oyerinde noted that while the Employees’ Compensation Scheme provides support after workplace incidents, prevention remains the most effective approach, particularly in addressing psychosocial risks alongside physical hazards.

He further disclosed that NECA would host a knowledge-sharing session on April 30, themed “From Compliance to Commitment: Building Sustainable Safety Cultures at Work,” to encourage collaboration and exchange of best practices.

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NECA reiterated its call for stronger collaboration among employers, government institutions, and social partners to create work environments that promote productivity, dignity, and the overall wellbeing of workers.