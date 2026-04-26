The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed a purported result slip circulating online as the highest score recorded in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The purported result was shared by social media user @Onsogbu on X, claiming a female candidate identified as Okon Winniefred Sampson scored…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed a purported result slip circulating online as the highest score recorded in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The purported result was shared by social media user @Onsogbu on X, claiming a female candidate identified as Okon Winniefred Sampson scored 394 out of 400.

“Okon Winnifred Sampson, a young girl from Cross River State, delivered a remarkable performance in her UTME examinations, scoring an outstanding 394 out of 400.

“Her results were as follows: 96 in Use of English; 99 in Biology; 98 in Chemistry and 99 in Physics… a truly exceptional academic achievement. I love this,” Onsogbu wrote.

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In a Sunday statement on X, JAMB spokesperson, Dr Benjamin Fabian, said that the result is fake, noting that it appeared on a fabricated template.

Fabian pointed out that results are only available to candidates via SMS, the view-only method at the moment.

He said, “A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 396 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. It is surprising that such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians.

“Firstly, the Board has clearly stated that UTME results are view-only. The circulated document appears on a fabricated result template, which on its own is a sufficient indication that it is not authentic.”

Fabian further explained that the Board’s registration numbers are system-generated and do not follow the pattern “20269” as seen on the fake slip.

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He also noted that there are several other inconsistencies that, even at a glance, expose the result as fraudulent.

JAMB urges members of the public to disregard the result and rely only on its verified channels for accurate information.

“The public is strongly advised to disregard this fake result and rely only on official channels for accurate information. All results at the moment are view-only,” he added.