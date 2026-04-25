The Lagos State Government has resumed its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, ending an almost ten-year suspension of the exercise. Residents across parts of the state participated in the exercise on Saturday. Our correspondent observed residents cleaning their surroundings in the Ikoyi-Obalende area of the state on Saturday. READ ALSO: Six Things…...

The Lagos State Government has resumed its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, ending an almost ten-year suspension of the exercise.

Residents across parts of the state participated in the exercise on Saturday.

Our correspondent observed residents cleaning their surroundings in the Ikoyi-Obalende area of the state on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Six Things to Know About Lagos New Monthly Sanitation Exercise

The sanitation exercise, which now runs for two hours from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., marks a shift from the previous three-hour schedule held between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

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The programme was suspended in 2016 following a court ruling that declared the restriction of movement during sanitation hours illegal.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that there will be controlled movement across the state to allow residents to carry out thorough cleaning of their homes, surroundings and drainage frontages during the hours of the sanitation exercise.

“Following the symbolic flag off of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise along the Mushin Agege Motor Road corridor on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, I wish to provide further clarity on the modalities of the programme as we prepare for the first exercise on Saturday, April 25th, 2026.

“The exercise will hold every last Saturday of the month between the hours of 6:30 am and 8:30 am. During this period, there will be controlled movement across the state to allow residents to carry out thorough cleaning of their homes, surroundings and drainage frontages,” a statement by the the Lagos Commissioner For Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reads.