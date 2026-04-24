The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. across the state. Residents are expected to participate fully by cleaning their surroundings, properly disposing of waste, and supporting ongoing efforts to maintain…...

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 25, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. across the state.

Residents are expected to participate fully by cleaning their surroundings, properly disposing of waste, and supporting ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and hygienic environment.

The government stressed that sanitation remains a collective responsibility, urging citizens to take ownership of their immediate environment in line with public health regulations.

Below are six things to know about the newly re-launched monthly sanitation exercise:

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1. When it happens

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise will take place on the last Saturday of every month, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., starting on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

2. What you must do

Residents are expected to participate fully by cleaning their homes, compounds, and the drainage in front of their houses, and to dispose of waste properly during the two‑hour window.

3. Movement restrictions and enforcement

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During the exercise, there will be controlled movement across the state, with enforcement teams from the Environment Ministry, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and local‑government inspectors monitoring compliance, to allow residents to carry out thorough cleaning of their homes, surroundings and drainage frontages during the hours of the sanitation exercise.

4. Penalties and rewards

Non‑compliance will be punished under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, as the enforcement exercise will be monitored by officials from the Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and local government sanitation inspectors.

Meanwhile, the cleanest Local Government Area (LGA), LCDA, and street will be rewarded with incentives.

5. When it was restarted

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The Lagos State Government announced the revival of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially flagged off the exercise at the Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor, alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

The exercise, which had been abandoned for years following a court ruling that nullified compulsory restriction of movement during sanitation hours, will now hold on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. without any restriction on movement.

6. Why it was restarted

The government says the exercise aims to reduce flooding and disease outbreaks, improve waste management, and create a cleaner, healthier Lagos, especially as the rainy season approaches.