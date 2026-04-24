The Borno/Yobe Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 180 bags of psychoactive substances and a consignment of endangered wildlife species in separate anti-smuggling operations along Kano Road in Maiduguri, Borno State. The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Idris Abdullahi, disclosed this during a briefing to journalists…...

The Borno/Yobe Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 180 bags of psychoactive substances and a consignment of endangered wildlife species in separate anti-smuggling operations along Kano Road in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Idris Abdullahi, disclosed this during a briefing to journalists at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri.

He explained that the first interception occurred on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, following credible intelligence.

Operatives intercepted a vehicle conveying 180 bags of a psychoactive substance popularly known as Akuskura. Each bag contained approximately 500 bottles, bringing the total to about 90,000 bottles.

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The substances were concealed in sacks and disguised as general merchandise to evade detection.

In a separate operation on Monday, 20 April 2026, at about 0930 hours, the Command intercepted a consignment of endangered wildlife species along the same route.

The seizure included two live antelopes, one dead antelope, one porcupine, two civet cats, four eagles, and thirteen live tortoises.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the animals fall under Appendix I and II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

Comptroller Abdullahi stated that the seizures were made in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and relevant international conventions.

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He warned that trafficking in narcotics and endangered species poses serious threats to public health, national security, biodiversity, and Nigeria’s global reputation.

“The Command remains resolute in its commitment to combating the smuggling of illicit drugs and wildlife products. These substances destroy our youth and fuel criminality, while illegal wildlife trade depletes our natural heritage and violates international conventions,” he said.

https://x.com/CustomsNG/status/2047368328176439583

The CAC commended the officers involved in the operations for their professionalism and acknowledged the support of other security agencies through intelligence sharing.

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He also urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information to assist in tackling smuggling and trans-border crimes.

Comptroller Abdullahi warned smugglers to desist from illegal activities and embrace lawful means of livelihood, noting that the seized items will be handed over to relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.